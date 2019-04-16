RCMP present Annual Report to Taylor Council

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a Council Meeting on Monday, the RCMP presented their Annual Report to the District of Taylor Council.

Presenting the Annual Report was Staff Sargeant Steve Perret & Sargeant Dave Tyreman of the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment.

The Annual Report focused on statistics for service calls, criminal activity, and motor vehicle offences specifically in Taylor.

The total number of service calls for 2018 was 452, up from 440 in 2017.

In criminal activity, some offences saw an increase, while others saw little to no change.

Criminal activity is divided into a few different sections.

In persons violent crimes, Police report that there was a decrease from 40 in 2017 to 36 in 2018.

Property crimes saw an increase to 70 in 2018, up from 63 in 2017.

Other crimes have been stable at 24 incidents for two years in a row.

When it came to vehicle offences, such as impaired driving, the RCMP reports that those caught was up to 12 in 2018 from 2 in 2017.

Perret says the reason for the number increase in impaired driving does not necessarily mean there are more impaired drivers but could be due to heavier Police presence within the District.

“When we talk about stats, we could spin this one way or the other. Either we have a huge increase in the amount of impaired drivers in Taylor or we’ve done a better job of doing impaired driving enforcement.”

For more information on the RCMP Annual Report, you can view it on the District of Taylor’s website.