11 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Criminal Code Offences from 2016 to 2018 for the District of Taylor. Source RCMP
Home News RCMP present Annual Report to Taylor Council
News

RCMP present Annual Report to Taylor Council

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a Council Meeting on Monday, the RCMP presented their Annual Report to the District of Taylor Council.

Presenting the Annual Report was Staff Sargeant Steve Perret & Sargeant Dave Tyreman of the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment.

The Annual Report focused on statistics for service calls, criminal activity, and motor vehicle offences specifically in Taylor.

- Advertisement -

The total number of service calls for 2018 was 452, up from 440 in 2017.

In criminal activity, some offences saw an increase, while others saw little to no change.

Criminal activity is divided into a few different sections.

In persons violent crimes, Police report that there was a decrease from 40 in 2017 to 36 in 2018.

Property crimes saw an increase to 70 in 2018, up from 63 in 2017.

Other crimes have been stable at 24 incidents for two years in a row.

When it came to vehicle offences, such as impaired driving, the RCMP reports that those caught was up to 12 in 2018 from 2 in 2017.

Perret says the reason for the number increase in impaired driving does not necessarily mean there are more impaired drivers but could be due to heavier Police presence within the District.

“When we talk about stats, we could spin this one way or the other. Either we have a huge increase in the amount of impaired drivers in Taylor or we’ve done a better job of doing impaired driving enforcement.”

For more information on the RCMP Annual Report, you can view it on the District of Taylor’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleHudson’s Hope RCMP investigate suspicious fires
Next articleNorthern Strikers U 18 & U 13 boys golden in Quesnel

RECENT STORIES

News

District of Taylor awards contracts for Jarvis Crescent Subdivision

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - On Monday, at a District of Taylor Council Meeting, Council made a decision to award contracts...
Read more
News

Hudson’s Hope RCMP investigate suspicious fires

Scott Brooks -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Hudson's Hope RCMP were notified, on the evening of April 11, of several active...
Read more
News

Moberly First Nation and Saulteau First Nation Chiefs speak on meeting with Premier

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - April 15th, 2019 Premier John Horgan travelled to Dawson Creek to speak with First Nations...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Hudson’s Hope RCMP investigate suspicious fires

Scott Brooks -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Hudson's Hope RCMP were notified, on the evening of April 11, of several active fires along Canyon Drive between...

Moberly First Nation and Saulteau First Nation Chiefs speak on meeting...

Recent Mail box thefts prompt concern for identity theft due to...

Stephen Petrucci named as new School District 60 Superintendent

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.