Ready, Set, BOUNCE! Mega Bounce Run stops in Fort St. John June 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Take part in the seriously fun 5k inflatable obstacle run, featuring 9 inflatable obstacles throughout the North Peace Regional Airport airport hangers and runways. At the Arctech Welding & Machining Mega Bounce Run, you’ll run, jump and bounce your way through obstacles with names like “Pillow Land”, “S.O.S.”, and the “Mega Obstacle”. Challenge yourself while having a Mega Good Time! No matter if you’re a seasoned runner or just want to join the fun, this obstacle course is for you!

This family-friendly event is open to all levels of runners and walkers. No matter if you are a seasoned runner or just want to join the fun, this obstacle course is for you. Moose FM and Mega Bounce Run are excited to see this event bring the community together by donating a portion of the event proceeds to local organizations (to be announced).

To register for Fort St. John’s Mega Bounce Run, visit www.megabouncerun.ca/fortstjohn. Ticket prices vary depending on height restrictions, age and registration date.

Currently, through April 21, Early Bird pricing applies:

Adult Registration – $54 (plus fees & taxes)

Youth Registration – $49 (plus fees & taxes)

- Advertisement -

Starting April 22nd, Price Break 1 will begin and adult registration will increase by $4. From May 13 to 31st, registration will fall into Price Break 2 with adult registration at $64. Registration will also be available on site on June 1st, Adults for $70 and youth for $49.

The day will kick off bright and early in the morning, with heats of approximately 50-150 people leaving the starting line beginning at 10:00 AM. Event organizers recommend arriving at least 45 minutes before your wave start time. All participants will receive a swag bag that includes a sweatband or racer buff, plus finishers will head home with a participant medallion.

Parking will be available on site for $10 a vehicle – with proceeds staying in the community. Parking is limited, arrive with enough time to park and walk over to the event registration. Volunteer parking marshals will be on hand to assist participants. The main airport parking is reserved for airport patrons and is not open to racers.

Once checked in you’re free to visit all of our amazing vendors, store your gear at our bag check tent, and start getting prepared for your heat. Our emcee will keep you informed on when your heat is coming and our DJs will make sure to have some energetic tunes to get you pumped up. Run, walk, or skip to each inflatable and then (*safely*) enjoy the fun that each unique inflatable provides. If you really liked a particular inflatable it’s cool with us if you turn around and do it again (so long as the next heat, hasn’t caught up to you). All of our inflatables will have volunteers on hand to supervise and assist.

If you are looking for any further information or to sponsor or volunteer please contact:

Sydney Reid at 250-787-7100 ex.243 or via email at [email protected]

VOLUNTEERS

We need volunteers to help make this event possible. Volunteers will receive an event volunteer t-shirt and the opportunity to run. Individual or local non-profit? We can use your help, email us for more information.

SPONSORS

We have put together a special sponsorship package that will allow you to showcase your business at this event and leading up to the event through social media, digital, radio and print material.

CONCESSIONS

Do you have a concession? We will have spacing for 1-2 local concession vendors to operate from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on June 1st. If you are interested in submitting an application, send us an email about your service.