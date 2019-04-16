4.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
News

Recent Mail box thefts prompt concern for identity theft due to tax season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With recent thefts from mailboxes in Pouce Coupe, Groundbirch, Taylor, Dawson Creek and Gordondale people should be attentive to collecting their mail, especially if expecting special documentation.

Lake View Credit Union staff and other banking institutes are keeping an eye out for people trying to activate credit cards or exchange banking information. As it is tax season a rash of mailbox thefts have people concerned about the potential of identity theft after gaining access to personal mailboxes.

An apartment management company in Fort St. John has asked Canada Post to not deliver mail but rather keeping it at the office for residents to collect. The hope is by leaving apartment mailboxes open until tax season is complete, this will deter those who might be interested in trying to gain access to personal mailboxes and take other’s mail.

People need to be aware of the contents of their potential post to ensure they are collected in a timely manner and not left at risk of being stolen.

The concern is for identity theft or fraud of tax refunds.

 

