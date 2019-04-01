Registration for 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens tomorrow

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge will be open, tomorrow, April 2.

The Emperor’s Challenge is a half marathon on Babcock Mountain, located in the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark.

The Challenge will feature a total distance of 20 km, with 11 km at the summit, with a total elevation gain of 2050 feet.

A kids race is also available, with distances of 2 km and 4 km.

According to event organizers, there is a race cap of 1,000 participants.

Price per entry will be $85.00 for the 20 km event.

Registration for the Challenge can only be completed online.

For more information on the Emperor’s Challenge, you can visit emperorschallenge.com.