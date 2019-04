Registration now open for Mother’s Day Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the Rotary Club’s 2019 Mother’s Day Run.

This year’s walk will feature a 10 km, 5 km, and a 1 km Kids run. Also available is a dash for the little ones.

According to event organizer, Sam Warren, all participants will receive grab bags, great door prizes, and a free pancake breakfast.

- Advertisement -

Before the run, there will be morning yoga and jazzercise.

This year’s goal is to raise over $25,000 with net proceeds from this run going towards the Women’s Resource Society.

The 2019 Mother’s Day Run is taking place on Sunday, May 12 at the Surerus ball diamonds in Fort St. John.

To register, you can sign up online at strideandglide.ca.

For more information, you can visit the Mother’s Day Run Facebook page.