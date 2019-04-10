Registration now open for the FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Beard Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has opened registration for the first Annual Beard Competition.

In partnership with Beard’s Brewing Co., this event will be held in conjunction with the annual Bluey Day event.

Special Events and Administration of the Hospital Foundation, Jessica Cotton, says proceeds from this event will go towards the Bluey Day goal of raising funds for a new tissue processor at the Hospital.

- Advertisement -

“Our goal for Bluey Day is to raise $100,000 for our tissue processor, and all the proceeds from this event will roll into Bluey Day, so Bluey Day is the goal. This is just another aspect of the Bluey Day event.”

Participants can grow their beard or moustache and then decorate it as part of a “best-decorated” competition.

There are seven categories, along with a “Build-a-Beard” category for those who cannot grow a beard.

Registration for the Beard Competition is $20 per person, which includes a complimentary drink.

The first Annual Beard Competition is taking place on May 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Beard’s Brewing.

To sign up, and for more information, you can contact the Hospital Foundation at 250.-261-7563 or online at fsjhospitalfoundation.ca.