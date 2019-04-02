2.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Photos of bikers from the 2017 Tour of the Peace. Source Tour of the Peace 2018 Facebook Page.
Sports

Registration open for 2019 Tour of the Peace

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the 2019 edition of Tour of the Peace.

This year’s event is set to take place on August 17, 2019.

In a post on the Event’s Facebook page, Organizers say this year’s goal is to take type one diabetes to type none, and have decided to switch things up a bit this year with the ride/walk/run based in Beatton Provincial Park.

Organizers say walkers will be treated to the beauty of Beatton Park, with family activities to follow at Charlie Lake.

“Walkers will be treated to a beautiful nature walk through picturesque Beatton Park followed by fun family activities at the lake. Runners will be given a choice of a fun 10 km trail run or a challenging 20 km trail marathon. Hey when you’re done, even a dip in Charlie Lake will feel great!”

For cyclists, Organizers say they will be picked up at Beatton Park and driven to Dinosaur Lake where they will start the 151 Kilometre Tour of the Peace, finishing at Beatton Park.

“Cyclists will be picked up from Beatton Park and driven out to Dinosaur Lake where they can ride the Peace Valley and tour the Peace Country for 151 kms. The tour will be broken into four stages and riders will be given the option of doing it solo or having a team for each leg.”

Participation fees range from $20.00 to $150.00 depending on the activity.

To register for Tour of the Peace, you can sign up at eventbrite.com.

