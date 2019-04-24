6.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
One segment of penstock weighs 42 tonnes. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News Regular overnight traffic delays expected on Old Fort Road as equipment is...
NewsSite C

Regular overnight traffic delays expected on Old Fort Road as equipment is moved to Site C Dam

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over the past week, B.C. Hydro has begun transporting large penstock segments from a manufacturing facility in Fort St. John to the Site C Dam site.

According to B.C. Hydro, due to the size of the penstocks, there will be minor traffic delays along Old Fort Road as the equipment is moved on oversized trucks.

Hydro says the scheduled overnight deliveries will take about 1.5 hours each time, and occur weekly to biweekly depending on the phase of the project.

- Advertisement -

Delays are expected from approximately 10 to 35 minutes at a time, with some detours in place.

Nighttime commuters may need to adjust their travel plans during delivery or be prepared for short delays.

Overnight delivery of equipment to Site C will continue to take from April 2019 until June 2021.

For more information, you can visit SiteCProject.com.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFederal and Provincial governments commit to continue northern bus service
Next articlePublic information session on anthrax disease to be held this Saturday

RECENT STORIES

News

Public information session on anthrax disease to be held this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, in association with the Canadian Agricultural Partnership and the...
Read more
News

Federal and Provincial governments commit to continue northern bus service

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Both the Federal and Provincial transportation ministers have made a joint commitment to continue the transportation...
Read more
News

Forest Practices Board recommends changes to compliance and enforcement program

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Forest Practices Board has released a new report on the compliance and enforcement program in...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP respond to a rise in theft from vehicles

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie Rural RCMP have been responding to a number of recent incidents in relation to the theft of items...

Blizzard Bicycle Club continued Spring Stage series on Tuesday

Good weekend in Chetwynd for first High School Rodeo of Spring...

Record low reservoir levels being addressed by BC Hydro

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.