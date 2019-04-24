Regular overnight traffic delays expected on Old Fort Road as equipment is moved to Site C Dam

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over the past week, B.C. Hydro has begun transporting large penstock segments from a manufacturing facility in Fort St. John to the Site C Dam site.

According to B.C. Hydro, due to the size of the penstocks, there will be minor traffic delays along Old Fort Road as the equipment is moved on oversized trucks.

Hydro says the scheduled overnight deliveries will take about 1.5 hours each time, and occur weekly to biweekly depending on the phase of the project.

Delays are expected from approximately 10 to 35 minutes at a time, with some detours in place.

Nighttime commuters may need to adjust their travel plans during delivery or be prepared for short delays.

Overnight delivery of equipment to Site C will continue to take from April 2019 until June 2021.

For more information, you can visit SiteCProject.com.