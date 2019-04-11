Renowned Canadian pianist coming this May to Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A renowned Canadian pianist will be coming to play in the Peace Region this May.

Piano Six – New Generation artist, Angela Park, will be making a stop in Fort St. John as part of a spring tour.

Park will be making a stop in Fort St. John on May 13 and 14 playing four school concerts at Margaret Ma Murray, Robert Ogilvie, Duncan Cran, and at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Prior to the Fort St. John Concert, Daniel Wnukowski, will be playing in Fort Nelson on May 9 & 10 at the Phoenix Theatre.

Originally founded in 1994, Piano Six creates live classical music events featuring six of Canada’s finest musical talent, bringing concerts to remote and rural parts of the country.

For more information on the concerts, you can visit Pianosix.com.