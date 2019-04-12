Resource Municipalities Coalition met with Premier and Cabinet Ministers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Resource Municipalities Coalition met with Premier John Horgan and several Cabinet Ministers to present the findings of the B.C. Energy Roadmap Symposium held in Fort St. John on February 28.

At the Symposium, the Coalition provided those in attendance a copy of the ‘British Columbia’s Energy Roadmap – White Paper’ and spoke to the key findings of the symposium, emphasizing the value that local government brings to the advancement of provincial initiatives.

The Coalition says the Symposium discussed moving “Energy” forward in British Columbia.

According to the Coalition, the resulting four key findings are discussed in-depth in the Resource Municipalities Coalition document ‘British Columbia’s Energy Roadmap’.

The four key findings include:

Engagement

Developing Metrics and Measuring Change

Spheres of Consideration

Incentives to Innovation

A full copy of the B.C. Energy Road Map can be found on the Coalition’s website.