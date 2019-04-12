4.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, April 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Resource Municipalities Coalition met with the Premier and Cabinet Members on February 28. Source Resource Municipalities Coalition
Home Energy News Resource Municipalities Coalition met with Premier and Cabinet Ministers
Energy NewsNews

Resource Municipalities Coalition met with Premier and Cabinet Ministers

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Resource Municipalities Coalition met with Premier John Horgan and several Cabinet Ministers to present the findings of the B.C. Energy Roadmap Symposium held in Fort St. John on February 28.

At the Symposium, the Coalition provided those in attendance a copy of the ‘British Columbia’s Energy Roadmap – White Paper’ and spoke to the key findings of the symposium, emphasizing the value that local government brings to the advancement of provincial initiatives.

The Coalition says the Symposium discussed moving “Energy” forward in British Columbia.

- Advertisement -

According to the Coalition, the resulting four key findings are discussed in-depth in the Resource Municipalities Coalition document ‘British Columbia’s Energy Roadmap’.

The four key findings include:

  • Engagement
  • Developing Metrics and Measuring Change
  • Spheres of Consideration
  • Incentives to Innovation

A full copy of the B.C. Energy Road Map can be found on the Coalition’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleEnergetic Edge Cheer Association off to Kamloops for Championships
Next articleHasn’t campaigned with federal leader: NDP’s Notley says her focus on Alberta

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in break-and-enter

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying suspects involved in a break-and-enter.On...
Read more
Canadian Press

Hasn’t campaigned with federal leader: NDP’s Notley says her focus on Alberta

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, AB - Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she hasn't campaigned with the federal party leader because her focus...
Read more
News

Suspicious fire at Fort Motors in the early morning

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A suspicious fire took place in the back service compound of Fort Motors destroying...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Suspicious fire at Fort Motors in the early morning

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A suspicious fire took place in the back service compound of Fort Motors destroying three vehicles early Friday morning.Before...

Chief hopes Senate committee sees link between resource development, violence

Political myths fog crucial Alberta election debate over carbon taxes: economist

Chevron buying Anadarko for $33B as crude prices rise

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.