Richie Bros. says Spring Auction in Grande Prairie will be the largest to date

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Ritchie Bros. will host its first auction of the year and it’s said to be the site’s largest spring auction.

The three-day unreserved auction running April 11th – 13th, 2019 will offer 2,800 different equipment items and trucks for sale. With an extensive selection of late-model equipment from multiple industries, including 25+ dozers, 25+ excavators, 20+ farm tractors, 10+ combines, 65+ truck tractors, 300+ trailers, as well as skidders, delimbers, feller bunchers, boom trucks, winch tractors, and more.

According to Richie Bros, all items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

- Advertisement -

“We pride ourselves on providing the best selection, with something for everyone,” said Terry Moon, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. “This might be the most diverse lineup of late-model assets we’ve ever seen in Grande Prairie, with an excellent lineup of construction, agriculture, transportation, forestry and energy equipment.”

Equipment will be sold for more than 300 owners, including a complete dispersal for Integrity Industries North.

“We are selling more than 225 items—everything from pickups and trailers to dozers, excavators, and more—and all of it is ready to go to work for new owners,” said Greg Wadsworth, Owner of Integrity Industries North. “We have bought and sold with Ritchie Bros. many times over the years. Their selection is unmatched, they’re knowledgeable and attract a huge audience.”

Specific equipment highlights:

A 2012 Caterpillar D8T crawler tractor

A 2016 Caterpillar D6T LGP crawler tractor

Two 2014 Volvo A30G articulated dump trucks

A 2018 Komatsu PC290LC-11 hydraulic excavator

A 2015 Tigercat 870 feller buncher

Two 2016 Tigercat 630E grapple skidders

Two Hitachi ZX210F-3 processors

A 2015 John Deere S680 combine

A 2013 New Holland T9.560 4WD tractor

Two 2013 Kenworth T800 tri-drive w/ PM 35S 35,270-lb sleeper boom trucks

Also included in the three-day auction is a liquidation for Tru North Trucking (502489 BC Ltd.). All 180+ items from Tru North are located in Fort Nelson, B.C. and will be sold by photo in the Grande Prairie auction.