NewsRegional

Rock the Rink Tour to feature Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan announce the first annual Rock the Rink Tour Friday, October 11 at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.  Tickets on sale Friday, May 3 at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca

The production will tour from coast-to-coast across Canada, and will include a few select U.S. cities as well. The cast will again feature Canadian greats, Tessa Virtue and Scott MoirPatrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko. The show will also be bringing some world-renowned skating talent from Europe and the U.S.. Italian Olympic Medalist and World Champion, Carolina Kostner, and Italian World Champions, Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, will each tour in North America for the first time, while Olympic Medalist and four time U.S. National Champion, Jeremy Abbott, will return to Canadian touring for the first time in seven years.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 3 at rocktherink.com. The cross-country tour launches Saturday, October 5 in Abbotsford, BC and will hit over 30 cities before wrapping in St. John’s, NL. The tour, which is presented by Round Room, is proud of its continued relationship with Bell Media as the official tour media sponsor.

Tickets are priced at $119.00, $109.00, $79.00 & $49.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek or the Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St. John.

For a complete list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit rocktherink.com.

Presented by Round Room and Bell Media, SUN FM and 890 CJDC

