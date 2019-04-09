13 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Contractors begin demolishing the Condill Hotel. Photo by Adam Reaburn
News

Ron Rodgers awarded Brokerage Services for old Condill lots

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Real estate services were awarded to Ron Rodgers with NorthEast BC Realty Ltd as the proponent with the highest scoring submission to help sell the Condil Hotel lots.

The City released the RFP for the properties at 10115, 10119 and 10135 100 avenue in February and received two responses.

One response was from Brenna Burns (Century 21 Energy Realty) and the other Ron Rodgers (NorthEast BC Realty Ltd.).  The submissions were evaluated with a team of staff from Strategic Services and Corporate Services.

The evaluation included scoring for marketing services, qualifications, submission, proven performance and references, availability and innovation.

Through this evaluation, City staff awarded the contract to Ron Rodgers with NorthEast B.C. Realty Ltd.

