Rotary Interact Club is looking for new members 12-18 years

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Interact Club is seeking new members ages 12- 18 years to help fund-raise and make a difference in the community as well as international efforts.

This is the third year for the non-profit youth organization that is sponsored by Rotary. The club welcomes students that want to make a difference, connect with community leaders, develop leadership skills, and make international connections.

The club meets once a week, and plan and execute projects locally and internationally.

- Advertisement -

Pauleanne Codilla, member of the Interact Club said, ” We are a hard-working group of teenagers that are passionate about making a difference.”

The Club has taken on various projects to fund-raise and participating in making a difference in the community from bottle drives, bake sales and hosting dances.

Accomplishments achieved this year include;

Raising $2500 for Alaya McCormick, working in conjunction with NPSS Student Body Council for the fundraiser. Over $5000 was raised for the fellow high school student.

On Halloween Day collected non- perishables door to door instead of candy for the Salvation Army.

Sponsored a family through the Women’s Resource Centre this past Christmas.

Helped the local U19 Girls soccer team with their Costa Rica fundraiser

Raised $2000 to help developments for a rural town in the Honduras.

Currently planning one last nationwide project before this Interact year ends.

Fort St. John Interact Club FB Page; CLICK HERE