Rotary Interact Club is looking for new members 12-18 years

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Interact Club is seeking new members ages 12- 18 years to help fund-raise and make a difference in the community as well as international efforts.
This is the third year for the non-profit youth organization that is sponsored by Rotary. The club welcomes students that want to make a difference, connect with community leaders, develop leadership skills, and make international connections.
The club meets once a week, and plan and execute projects locally and internationally.
Pauleanne Codilla, member of the Interact Club said, ” We are a hard-working group of teenagers that are passionate about making a difference.”
The Club has taken on various projects to fund-raise and participating in making a difference in the community from bottle drives, bake sales and hosting dances.
Accomplishments achieved this year include;
- Raising $2500 for Alaya McCormick, working in conjunction with NPSS Student Body Council for the fundraiser. Over $5000 was raised for the fellow high school student.
- On Halloween Day collected non- perishables door to door instead of candy for the Salvation Army.
- Sponsored a family through the Women’s Resource Centre this past Christmas.
- Helped the local U19 Girls soccer team with their Costa Rica fundraiser
- Raised $2000 to help developments for a rural town in the Honduras.
- Currently planning one last nationwide project before this Interact year ends.
