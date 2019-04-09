Save-On-Foods set to open this week in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Save-On-Foods will be opening a new store in Dawson Creek this Friday, April 12.

According to Media Relations, the store will offer a wide variety of made-in-store meals, a pharmacy, and an option for online shopping.

“Save-On-Foods is bringing its innovative offering to Dawson Creek including a wide variety of made-in-store meal solutions from the Save-On-Foods Kitchen such as a mix & match Wing Bar, fresh sushi and signature salads. In addition to an in-store pharmacy and a variety of local products on the shelves, it will also offer online shopping same-day pickup.”

The first official day of business will be this Friday with grand opening celebrations, promotions, and activities taking place all weekend long.

The store is located at 11000 8th Street and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.