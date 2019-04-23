School District 60 students perform well at Skills Canada BC trade and technology competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On April 17, 35 competitors from School Districts 59,60, 81 and Northern Lights College competed in 21 events at the Skills Canada B.C. Trade and Technology Competition in Abbotsford.

Nine students from North Peace Secondary School and Dr. Kearney Middle School managed to pick up medals during the Competition.

Results:

North Peace Secondary School:

Public Speaking (Gold) – Erica Thomas Schulenburg

Public Speaking (Silver) – Xinkai “Arya” Xu

Robotics (Gold) – Jacob Van Volkenburg & Carl Berresheim

Workplace Safety (Silver) – Jacob McInnis

Electrical Wiring (Bronze) – James Velkjar

Dr. Kearney Middle School:

Wind Turbine Junior event (Gold) – Nicholas MacMillan, Watson & Brody Daniele.

The Skills Canada B.C. Trade and Technology Competition provides parents, teachers, students, labour and government with opportunities to explore skilled trades and technology careers.