School District selects name for new elementary school

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After months of decision making, the School District 60 Board of Trustees have finally decided on a name for the new elementary school that is being constructed from across the Fort St. John Hospital.

The new elementary school will now be known as Anne Roberts Young, the first registered nurse in Fort St. John.

Board Chair, Ida Campbell, says the Board and Superintendent, Dave Sloan, decided to go with Anne Roberts Young, not only for historical reasoning but for the school’s proximity to the hospital.

“Superintendent Dave Sloan believes the name is fitting given to the new school’s location across the street from the Fort St. John Hospital and Birthing Centre and the fact that Anne Roberts Young has dedicated so much of her professional life to providing healthcare in our community.”

The new elementary school is being constructed from across the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and will be complete by the Fall of 2020.