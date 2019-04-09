Science Fair today at North Peace Secondary School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School is holding a Science Fair today, Tuesday.

This event is hosted by the Youth Science Canada’s Northern British Columbia region and showcases the work of aspiring young scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

According to Youth Science Canada, this event is in partnership with Rogers, who recently provided a $50,000 national community grant in support of this initiative.

- Advertisement -

Youth from grades 7 to 12 have the opportunity to present a project that focuses on an important issue in society such as health, the environment, innovation, and energy.

Executive Director of Youth Science Canada, Reni Barlow, says the science fair allows students to apply their skills and knowledge to solve everyday issues.

“Science fairs challenge youth to apply their STEM ( science, technology, engineering and math) skills and knowledge to solve everyday issues through projects.”

Since 1962, Youth Science Canada has committed over 50 years to support the growth and development of youth who have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math.

For more information on Youth Science Canada, you can visit Youthscience.ca.