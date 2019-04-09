2.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo of the 2017 Northern BC Science Fair at North Peace Secondary SchoolFile Photo by: Jessica Fedigan
Home News Science Fair today at North Peace Secondary School
News

Science Fair today at North Peace Secondary School

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School is holding a Science Fair today, Tuesday.

This event is hosted by the Youth Science Canada’s Northern British Columbia region and showcases the work of aspiring young scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

According to Youth Science Canada, this event is in partnership with Rogers, who recently provided a $50,000 national community grant in support of this initiative.

- Advertisement -

Youth from grades 7 to 12 have the opportunity to present a project that focuses on an important issue in society such as health, the environment, innovation, and energy.

Executive Director of Youth Science Canada, Reni Barlow, says the science fair allows students to apply their skills and knowledge to solve everyday issues.

Science fairs challenge youth to apply their STEM ( science, technology, engineering and math) skills and knowledge to solve everyday issues through projects.”

Since 1962, Youth Science Canada has committed over 50 years to support the growth and development of youth who have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math.

For more information on Youth Science Canada, you can visit Youthscience.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCouncil won’t increase the tax rate in 2019

RECENT STORIES

News

Council won’t increase the tax rate in 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN - Counc has decided to transfer funds from the City's tax stabilization reserve rather than increase...
Read more
News

Rock the Rink Tour to feature Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan announce the first annual Rock the Rink Tour...
Read more
News

Doig River First Nations presents K’ih tsaaʔdze Tribal Park to Council

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a recent City Council meeting, Doig River First Nations made a presentation to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Site C Employment numbers sees increase in February

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of February 2019.The number...

West Moberly First Nations Chief expresses concerns over the Caribou Engagement...

Tumbler Ridge RCMP seeking public assistancein locating two men wanted in...

‘Ticking time bomb:’ Alberta group wants aging oil wells to be...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.