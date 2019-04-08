12 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Main service bay pad and powerhouse buttress construction on the south bank at Site C in August 2018. Photo by BC Hydro
Home News Site C Employment numbers sees increase in February
NewsSite C

Site C Employment numbers sees increase in February

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of February 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project increased from 3,186 in January to 3,494 in February.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,185 which is 77 percent of the workers.

- Advertisement -

Construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce from the Peace River Regional District made up 28 percent or 791 of the workers which is up from January’s numbers of 697.

The number of apprentices employed on the project decreased from 102 in January to 93 during the month of February.

The number of Indigenous working on the Project increased from 293 in January to 313 in February.

Women working on the Project saw a slight increase from 381 in January to 391in February.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleWest Moberly First Nations Chief expresses concerns over the Caribou Engagement Sessions
Next articleDoig River First Nations presents K’ih tsaaʔdze Tribal Park to Council

RECENT STORIES

News

Doig River First Nations presents K’ih tsaaʔdze Tribal Park to Council

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a recent City Council meeting, Doig River First Nations made a presentation to...
Read more
News

West Moberly First Nations Chief expresses concerns over the Caribou Engagement Sessions

Scott Brooks -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - West Moberly First Nations Chief, Roland Wilson, went to social media to express his concerns...
Read more
News

Tumbler Ridge RCMP seeking public assistancein locating two men wanted in connection with multiple crimes

Scott Brooks -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Tumbler Ridge RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted in connection...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

‘Ticking time bomb:’ Alberta group wants aging oil wells to be...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A coalition of Alberta landowners, researchers and former regulators say it could cost as much as $70 billion to clean up...

Dawson Creek RCMP investigate an attempted murder

NCLGA unveils new strategic plan for 2019-2022

Outlaws Aboriginal Youth Midget Hockey team took home Bronze in Prince...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.