Site C Employment numbers sees increase in February

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of February 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project increased from 3,186 in January to 3,494 in February.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,185 which is 77 percent of the workers.

- Advertisement -

Construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce from the Peace River Regional District made up 28 percent or 791 of the workers which is up from January’s numbers of 697.

The number of apprentices employed on the project decreased from 102 in January to 93 during the month of February.

The number of Indigenous working on the Project increased from 293 in January to 313 in February.

Women working on the Project saw a slight increase from 381 in January to 391in February.