Fort St. John Mixed SlowPitch League.
Slow pitch registration for 2019 season to start soon

***Correction made to dates and locations. Energeticcity.ca apologizes for this error***

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the warmer temperatures and the dryer weather upon us, the slow pitch season is almost ready to begin.

FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch will be holding registration and bat testing on April 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Canadian Brewhouse.

Bat testing will also be taking place April 13 and 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Ernie’s Sports Experts, located inside the Totem Mall.

For more information, you can visit the FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch Facebook page.

