Sunday, April 7, 2019
Crews responded to a fire at the Country Side Apartment building in Fort St. John.
Small fire breaks out at the Country Side Apartments in Fort St. John

Avatar Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Country Side Apartments on 86 street.

Firefighters were called after residents saw smoke on the third floor of the building.  Upon arrival, firefighters cleared the building. They found light smoke in one apartment and discovered the smoke was coming from a bathroom fan.  

Once firefighters opened the roof, they were able to quickly knock down the fire in the attic of the building.

No one was home in the unit at the time.  There was minimal damage done to the unit, but residents will need to find another place to stay while repairs are made.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Adam Reaburn
Previous articleHuskies fall to Wetaskiwin Icemen, ending round robin 1-2

