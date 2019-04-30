Stage North is seeking show submissions for next year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stage North is looking for show submissions for their next season to be submitted before their Board Meeting on May 7th, 2019.

The Theatre Society shares the call is open to the public to submit and if your play is accepted you would be asked to register as a member of Stage North. Available show slots include October, December, February, and April.

To submit a show for consideration, the Board will need the following;

A show title and author

The synopsis of the show

A Director

A Producer

A Stage Manager

A budget

Show submissions need to be received Tuesday, May 7th at the Society’s Board Meeting at 6:30 PM, held at the Stage North rehearsal space. Located at 11520 East Bypass Rd.

If you are unable to attend the Board Meeting or have further questions email; [email protected]