Start ’em Young to Premier this Tuesday on Wild TV

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A locally produced TV series will be premiering this Tuesday on Wild TV.

For the past year, Fort Nelson Resident, Mark Skage, has been producing episodes for a series called Start ’em Young.

According to Skage, the show aims to inspire and teach youngsters the skills and knowledge of hunting.

“I think it’s important and I don’t think we give it enough focus in that industry. I want to inspire others as well and give everyone the opportunity to get out there and learn those lessons. For anyone who doesn’t hunt but wants to, we can help out with that. They’re all good lessons to have.”

Skage, being a life-long hunter, says the inspiration for the show was based on seeing how excited his son was when he first took him hunting.

“When I seen how he was when I took him for the first time into the woods, just that excitement, I got excited and it revitalized me.”

The show will premiere on Wild TV on April 16 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.