Stephen Petrucci named as new School District 60 Superintendent

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School District 60 Board of Trustees have elected Stephen Petrucci as the new School District Superintendent.

Petrucci is taking over the role of Superintendent after Dave Sloan announced his retirement at a District Meeting in March.

Petrucci says he is excited and honoured in having the Board of Trustees confidence in taking on this new position, adding that he is thankful for the leadership team that the Board has in place.

- Advertisement -

“I’m really excited and honoured to work with the School District, with the Board of Trustees, and having their confidence to do the job and I’m really thankful for the leadership team that we have in place in the School District and I’m going to continue working with them towards our goals.”

Petrucci, currently the Assistant Superintendent, will not be taking over the role as Superintendent until Sloan’s retirement in October. In the meantime, Petrucci will be working with Sloan during this transition period.

Petrucci has been with the District for 25 years starting at North Peace Secondary School as a French Immersion Teacher, eventually working his way up to being positioned in the Board Office and becoming Assistant Superintendent in 2013.