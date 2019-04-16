4.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Assistant Superintendent Stephen Petrucci. File Photo
Home News Stephen Petrucci named as new School District 60 Superintendent
News

Stephen Petrucci named as new School District 60 Superintendent

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School District 60 Board of Trustees have elected Stephen Petrucci as the new School District Superintendent.

Petrucci is taking over the role of Superintendent after Dave Sloan announced his retirement at a District Meeting in March.

Petrucci says he is excited and honoured in having the Board of Trustees confidence in taking on this new position, adding that he is thankful for the leadership team that the Board has in place.

- Advertisement -

“I’m really excited and honoured to work with the School District, with the Board of Trustees, and having their confidence to do the job and I’m really thankful for the leadership team that we have in place in the School District and I’m going to continue working with them towards our goals.”

Petrucci, currently the Assistant Superintendent, will not be taking over the role as Superintendent until Sloan’s retirement in October. In the meantime, Petrucci will be working with Sloan during this transition period.

Petrucci has been with the District for 25 years starting at North Peace Secondary School as a French Immersion Teacher, eventually working his way up to being positioned in the Board Office and becoming Assistant Superintendent in 2013.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSchool District selects name for new elementary school
Next articleRecent Mail box thefts prompt concern for identity theft due to tax season

RECENT STORIES

News

Recent Mail box thefts prompt concern for identity theft due to tax season

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With recent thefts from mailboxes in Pouce Coupe, Groundbirch, Taylor, Dawson Creek and Gordondale...
Read more
News

School District selects name for new elementary school

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After months of decision making, the School District 60 Board of Trustees have finally...
Read more
News

Eagle Vision Video Production submits short film to Frantic48

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Eagle Vision took on the challenge and entered Frantic48, the Peace Region Independent Media...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local drivers in Las Vegas for start of 2019 NHRA season

Scott Brooks -
LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Dave Kowalski, of Fort St. John, is in Las Vegas for the start of the 2019 National Hot Rod Association...

Decision day in Alberta: Voters head to polls in provincial election

Province announces new agreement with doctors supports team-based care

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.