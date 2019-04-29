4.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 29, 2019
Photo Credit; Samantha Leech
News

Structure fire at Autographics Fabrication shop

Avatar Tracy Teves
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department was paged out to a structure fire at Autographic’s Trims and Signs on Hemlock Avenue at 6:46 pm on Friday, April 26th, 2018.

When the Fire Department arrived on scene the building was venting heavy smoke. The fire was difficult to fight because the fire had spread into the attic area and walls.
There were 26 firefighters on scene and the fire was extinguished from the exterior.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

The Department returned to the fire hall at 1:00 am

