School zone safety posters as created by students. Source Fort St. John RCMP
News

Students ask drivers to slow down in school zones

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With school now back in session, students are asking drivers to slow down when driving in school zones.

As part of Spring Break activities, Fort St. John RCMP frontline officer Constable Cory Dumont, in partnership with the Pomeroy Sports Centre Spring Break Camp, worked with students to have them create various posters encouraging the public to slow down and obey all stop signs in school zones for the safety of all students.

RCMP are reminding drivers that the fines for speeding are higher in school zones in efforts to deter speeders from putting the lives of children, parents, and other motorists at risk.

When a driver is exceeding the regular speed limit by less than 21 km a violation ticket can be issued for $138 but in a school zone that fine is $196.

When a driver is exceeding the regular speed limit by 21 to 40 km/h a violation ticket can be issued for $196 but in a school zone, it is $253.

Traffic fines for Failing to Yield to a Pedestrian can be issued for $167.

Constable Dumont and the students of Fort St. John wants to remind drivers to take extra care when getting back into the school routine to ensure that everyone makes it to their destinations safely.

