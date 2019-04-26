10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, April 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Study of the Oil and Gas Industry in Western Canada
News

Study of the Oil and Gas Industry in Western Canada

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

EDMONTON, A.B – A student from the University of Alberta is conducting research to gather information about views of the oil and gas industry in western Canada.

This study is a research project for a thesis being conducted by Jordan Phillips, a master’s student of geophysics at the University of Alberta. The results of the study will be used in support of a graduate students thesis and a report. Which means the report may be viewed by researchers, policy makers, and industry members, and may be the basis of a peer-reviewed publication.

Phillips has created this voluntary survey which asks for your opinions and knowledge about the oil and gas industry in western Canada and a series of questions about local oil and gas development and how acceptable it would be to you under different conditions.

- Advertisement -

The survey takes between 15-20 minutes to complete and there are no personal identifiers collected as part of the data requested in the survey.

To participate in the survey, CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleThe Brown Bag Sessions with The Forge
Next articleEast Bypass Road to be called Northern Lights Drive

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Kenney meets caucus, says election win already rippling through Alberta economy

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta's incoming premier, Jason Kenney, met with his caucus Friday and told members that their United...
Read more
News

Northern Development Initiative Trust elects first female chair and all-female executive committee

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced the acclimation of three new executive members to...
Read more
News

Province to make expansions to high-speed internet for residents living in Rural B.C.

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is making expansions to high-speed internet for residents living in Rural B.C. by...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is holding their 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase, on May 4, at Dr. Kearney...

B.C. offers businesses and homeowners more money to save energy, cut...

Team Tardi falls to Team Mouat in hard-fought game four of...

TransAlta shareholders elect slate of directors despite activist complaints

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.