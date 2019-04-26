Study of the Oil and Gas Industry in Western Canada

EDMONTON, A.B – A student from the University of Alberta is conducting research to gather information about views of the oil and gas industry in western Canada.

This study is a research project for a thesis being conducted by Jordan Phillips, a master’s student of geophysics at the University of Alberta. The results of the study will be used in support of a graduate students thesis and a report. Which means the report may be viewed by researchers, policy makers, and industry members, and may be the basis of a peer-reviewed publication.

Phillips has created this voluntary survey which asks for your opinions and knowledge about the oil and gas industry in western Canada and a series of questions about local oil and gas development and how acceptable it would be to you under different conditions.

The survey takes between 15-20 minutes to complete and there are no personal identifiers collected as part of the data requested in the survey.

To participate in the survey, CLICK HERE