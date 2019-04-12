Suspicious fire at Fort Motors in the early morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A suspicious fire took place in the back service compound of Fort Motors destroying three vehicles early Friday morning.

Before 2:30 am, Friday, April 12, 2019, the Fire Department responded to a call to what was reported as a trailer fire which turned out to be three vehicles on fire in the back compound.

After the fire was knocked down, the fire was deemed suspicious and the RCMP have taken the lead on the investigation.

- Advertisement -

Destroyed were a fleet truck and a couple of wholesale units.