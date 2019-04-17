Taylor Council approves changes to staff wages and benefits

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Monday, Council was presented with a proposal to make wage increases and benefit changes for public works and parks & facilities staff.

Council approved for the District to move ahead with those changes.

District staff was seeking to increase the premium paid to qualified Public Works staff for achieving multi-utility certification in the amount of $0.10 per hour, increase the premium paid to qualified Public Works staff for achieving Level two certification in the amount of $0.20 per hour, and to make amendments to the Substitution Pay/Acting Pay policy.

These changes are expected to cost the District $27,500 and is fully supported within the 2019 Budget.

The District reviews staff wage and benefits on an annual basis.

For more information on these changes, you can visit the District of Taylor’s website.