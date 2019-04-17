7.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
District of Taylor Council during a Committee of the Whole Meeting on April 15.
News

Taylor council looking at changes to allow breweries and cannabis retail

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a Committee of the Whole meeting, on Monday, District of Taylor Council started to look at making amendments to zoning by-laws to support Micro Breweries, Craft Distilleries, and Cannabis Retail Uses.

Recently, the District has been contacted by local business investors that are showing interest in developing a small scale craft brewery within the municipality.

According to District Staff, after reviewing the District’s Zoning Bylaw, it was determined that the proposed use is not permitted in any of Taylor’s commercial zones.

Based on the interest expressed by the proponents, Staff prepared a proposal of zoning by-law amendments. Also while looking at changing the zoning by-laws for breweries, Staff also prepared a proposal for zoning by-laws surrounding the sale of cannabis.

Based on these proposals, Council plans to seek feedback from the community in May before proceeding with any final decisions.

The Cannabis Retail amendments proposed to the District of Taylor’s Zoning Bylaw are modelled closely after those adopted by the City of Fort St John.

Currently, the District by-laws do not support the sale of cannabis.

For more information on the proposal of zoning by-law amendments, you can visit the District of Taylor’s website.

