3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Taylor Council provided with an update on the Fort St John Hospital...
News

Taylor Council provided with an update on the Fort St John Hospital Foundation

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a Council Meeting on Monday, District of Taylor Council was presented with an update from the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Nikki Hedges, gave a presentation on the Foundation’s status, plans, and upcoming events.

According to Hedges, while demands at the Hospital have been growing, the Foundation is able to improve efficiency and medical care through contributions.

“The demands and emerging needs on healthcare are increasing and we can help to maximize efficiency in turnarounds to improve patient experiences and for wait times, procedures and treatment. Contributions assist the Foundation in purchasing medical equipment that is identified as most beneficial to patients accessing our hospital services for medical treatment.”

Hedges says endowed gifts and named funds are also beneficial in supporting the Hospital on a strategic level as the money is invested in equipment that will be used in the long-term.

“These help us on a strategic level to meet the most pressing priorities. Endowed gifts are invested, and part of the income produced annually is used to invest in equipment purchases for the Hospital.”

Hedges also notified Council that the Hospital Foundation has upcoming events such as the Beard Competition on May 24, Bluey Day on May 25, and the B.C. LNG Hole-in-One Golf Tournament on June 13.

For more information on the Hospital Foundation, you can visit fsjhospitalfoundation.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous article‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - An independent report on agricultural revitalization in British Columbia is calling for a task force to...
Read more
News

Ministry of Transportation announces improvements to road conditions in Northeastern BC

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced that improvements to road conditions are...
Read more
News

District of Taylor to draft Open Air Burning By-law

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, District of Taylor Council looked at the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Huskies to hold AGM on May 21

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be holding their Annual General Meeting on May 21. This Meeting is an opportunity...

District of Taylor to draft Open Air Burning By-law

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on B.C. politicians to lower gas prices

Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.