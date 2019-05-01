Taylor Council provided with an update on the Fort St John Hospital Foundation

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a Council Meeting on Monday, District of Taylor Council was presented with an update from the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Nikki Hedges, gave a presentation on the Foundation’s status, plans, and upcoming events.

According to Hedges, while demands at the Hospital have been growing, the Foundation is able to improve efficiency and medical care through contributions.

“The demands and emerging needs on healthcare are increasing and we can help to maximize efficiency in turnarounds to improve patient experiences and for wait times, procedures and treatment. Contributions assist the Foundation in purchasing medical equipment that is identified as most beneficial to patients accessing our hospital services for medical treatment.”

Hedges says endowed gifts and named funds are also beneficial in supporting the Hospital on a strategic level as the money is invested in equipment that will be used in the long-term.

“These help us on a strategic level to meet the most pressing priorities. Endowed gifts are invested, and part of the income produced annually is used to invest in equipment purchases for the Hospital.”

Hedges also notified Council that the Hospital Foundation has upcoming events such as the Beard Competition on May 24, Bluey Day on May 25, and the B.C. LNG Hole-in-One Golf Tournament on June 13.

For more information on the Hospital Foundation, you can visit fsjhospitalfoundation.ca.