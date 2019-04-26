Team Tardi falls to Team Carruthers in third game of the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup

SASKATOON, S.K. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are in Saskatoon as they continue to play at the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup.

This afternoon, Thursday, Team Tardi faced Team Carruthers in their third game of the Championship.

This game didn’t go the way Team Tardi were hoping for as they only managed to score one point throughout the game, falling to Carruthers 7-1 in the 7th end.

So far while at the Championship, Team Tardi has not won any of the three games played.

Earlier on Thursday, Tardi fell 6-5 to Team Bottcher in the extra.

On Tuesday, Tardi took on Team Dunstone in their first game of the Championship where they lost 7-6 in the extra.

Up next, Team Tardi will be taking on Team Mouat on Friday in the final round robin of the Championship.

The 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup is taking place now until April 28 in Saskatoon.

For more information, you can visit thegrandslamofcurling.com.