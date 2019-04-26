10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, April 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Team Tardi played against Team Mouat in their final game of the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup in Saskatoon. Source Facebook
Home Sports Team Tardi falls to Team Mouat in hard-fought game four of 2019...
Sports

Team Tardi falls to Team Mouat in hard-fought game four of 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

SASKATOON, S.K. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, played their final game today, Friday, of the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup in Saskatoon.

In their final game, Tardi took on Team Mouat.

Tardi played a hard-fought game throughout, with even having the score tied at four apiece in the 7th end.

- Advertisement -

But in the 8th end, Team Mouat managed to get two points, winning the game 6-4 over Team Tardi.

Despite a great effort and very close play, Team Tardi did not win any of the four games played at the Championship.

Here are the scores from each game:

April 23 (Game 1): Team Dunstone 7-6 over Tardi in the extra

April 25 (Game 2): Team Bottcher 6-5 over Tardi in the extra

April 25 (Game 3): Team Carruthers 7-1 over Tardi in the 7th end

April 26 (Game 4): Team Mouat 6-4 over Tardi in the 8th end

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTransAlta shareholders elect slate of directors despite activist complaints
Next articleB.C. offers businesses and homeowners more money to save energy, cut emissions

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase on May 4

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is holding their 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase, on...
Read more
Sports

Killbillies Development Team to host first home bout of season this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Killbillies Development Team will be hosting their first home bout of the 2019...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club completes Spring Stage series

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held the 8th Stage of their Spring Series on Thursday...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is holding their 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase, on May 4, at Dr. Kearney...

B.C. offers businesses and homeowners more money to save energy, cut...

Team Tardi falls to Team Mouat in hard-fought game four of...

TransAlta shareholders elect slate of directors despite activist complaints

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.