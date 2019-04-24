6.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Team Tardi in Saskatoon for 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup
Sports

Team Tardi in Saskatoon for 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

SASKATOON, S.K. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are in Saskatoon for the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup.

On Tuesday, Team Tardi took on Team Dunstone in their first game of the Championship.

Tardi lost to Dunstone 7-6 in the extra.

- Advertisement -

Team Tardi now has the day off today, Wednesday, and will be back in action tomorrow morning, Thursday, when they take on Team Bottcher and then in the afternoon when they take on Team Carruthers.

The 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup is taking place now until April 28 in Saskatoon.

For more information, you can visit thegrandslamofcurling.com.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous article Annual Spring, Taylor Bridge Deck Welding program has begun.
Next articleBC Wildfire Services responds to fire on Cecil Lake Road on Tuesday

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club continued Spring Stage series on Tuesday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club continued their Spring Stage series on Tuesday, April 23.11 riders...
Read more
Sports

Good weekend in Chetwynd for first High School Rodeo of Spring Season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held their first Rodeo of the Spring...
Read more
Sports

Northern High School Rodeo has good start to Spring season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo held their Annual Gala on April 13 at...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP respond to a rise in theft from vehicles

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie Rural RCMP have been responding to a number of recent incidents in relation to the theft of items...

Blizzard Bicycle Club continued Spring Stage series on Tuesday

Good weekend in Chetwynd for first High School Rodeo of Spring...

Record low reservoir levels being addressed by BC Hydro

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.