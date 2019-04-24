Team Tardi in Saskatoon for 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup

SASKATOON, S.K. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are in Saskatoon for the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup.

On Tuesday, Team Tardi took on Team Dunstone in their first game of the Championship.

Tardi lost to Dunstone 7-6 in the extra.

Team Tardi now has the day off today, Wednesday, and will be back in action tomorrow morning, Thursday, when they take on Team Bottcher and then in the afternoon when they take on Team Carruthers.

The 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup is taking place now until April 28 in Saskatoon.

For more information, you can visit thegrandslamofcurling.com.