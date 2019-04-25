8.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Team Tardi faced Team Bottcher in game two of the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup. Source Facebook
Home Sports Team Tardi takes on Team Bottcher in second game of the 2019...
Sports

Team Tardi takes on Team Bottcher in second game of the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

SASKATOON, S.K. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are in Saskatoon as they continue playing at the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup.

This morning, April 25, Team Tardi faced Team Bottcher in game two of the Championship.

After a close game, Tardi fell 5-6 to Bottcher in the extra.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Tardi took on Team Dunstone in their first game of the Championship where they lost 7-6 in the extra.

Up next, Tardi will be taking on Team Carruthers this afternoon in game three of the Championship.

The 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup is taking place now until April 28 in Saskatoon.

For more information, you can visit thegrandslamofcurling.com.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleRecycling How to’s in Fort St. John
Next articleII Lago Italian Restaurant hosts Easter dinner for Woman Resource Society clients

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ sports activities

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Engage Sport North will be hosting a series of 'Try-It' sports activities for residents...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club continued Spring Stage series on Tuesday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club continued their Spring Stage series on Tuesday, April 23.11 riders...
Read more
Sports

Good weekend in Chetwynd for first High School Rodeo of Spring Season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held their first Rodeo of the Spring...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grand Opening of the new Pomeroy Centre Play Structure

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City is revealing their new Indoor Play Structure located at the Pomeroy Sports Complex.Monday, April 29, 2019, at...

II Lago Italian Restaurant hosts Easter dinner for Woman Resource Society...

Team Tardi takes on Team Bottcher in second game of the...

Recycling How to’s in Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.