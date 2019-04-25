Team Tardi takes on Team Bottcher in second game of the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup

SASKATOON, S.K. – Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are in Saskatoon as they continue playing at the 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup.

This morning, April 25, Team Tardi faced Team Bottcher in game two of the Championship.

After a close game, Tardi fell 5-6 to Bottcher in the extra.

On Tuesday, Tardi took on Team Dunstone in their first game of the Championship where they lost 7-6 in the extra.

Up next, Tardi will be taking on Team Carruthers this afternoon in game three of the Championship.

The 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup is taking place now until April 28 in Saskatoon.

For more information, you can visit thegrandslamofcurling.com.