-1.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A backgrounds with colorful of many roll curreny from many country
Home Canadian Press Tensions with China 'do not play out in our project at all'...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at all’ : LNG Canada CEO

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

OTTAWA, ONT – The head of LNG Canada says Ottawa’s trade and diplomatic frictions with Beijing have had no impact on the massive project that will one-day ship liquefied natural gas from British Columbia to major Asian economies _ including China.

In an interview today, Andy Calitz says the tensions between Canada and China have never been raised at any of LNG Canada’s executive committee meetings.

The state-controlled Chinese energy firm, PetroChina, owns a 15-per-cent stake in the $40-billion project _ which Calitz says is on track to start transporting gas in late 2023.

Calitz says China is actually quite proud that it plans to bring in Canadian gas to help it replace its coal power plants, improve air quality and lower greenhouse-gas emissions.

In recent weeks, China has blocked Canadian canola-seed shipments _ which is widely seen as a response to Canada’s move in December to arrest senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the behest of the United States.

Since Meng’s arrest, China has detained two Canadian citizens on allegations of endangering Chinese national security and has sentenced two Canadians to death for drug-related convictions.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleStage North is seeking show submissions for next year
Next articleInconnu goes to Prince George for Moose Meet

RECENT STORIES

News

Pitch-in Community Clean Up Week

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City staff are inviting you to show your civic pride and participate in Pitch-in...
Read more
News

Stage North is seeking show submissions for next year

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Stage North is looking for show submissions for their next season to be submitted...
Read more
Canadian Press

Senate committee to hear from new Alberta premier on oil tanker ban bill

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - A Senate committee is set to hear today from Albertans, including their new premier, on the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, ONT - The head of LNG Canada says Ottawa's trade and diplomatic frictions with Beijing have had no impact on the massive project...

Stage North is seeking show submissions for next year

Senate committee to hear from new Alberta premier on oil tanker...

Encana reports US$245M Q1 loss on restructuring and unrealized hedging loss

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.