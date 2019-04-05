-0.4 C
Sports

The Battle in the Peace Judo Tournament takes place May 4 in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Judo Association and Mile Zero Judo will be holding The Battle in the Peace Judo Tournament on May 4 in Dawson Creek.

According to Isabelle Gelinas, of Mile Zero Judo, they are expecting around 100 athletes in attendance at this year’s event.

The event is open to all members of the Provincial Judo Associations and all competitors must be prepared to present their valid Judo Canada Card.

Admission to the event is free for spectators to attend.

Registration to participate in the event is $30.00 per athlete.

The deadline to register is May 1, 2019.

The Battle in the Peace Judo Tournament is taking place on May 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

For more information, you can contact Isabelle Gelinas at 250-467-2035 or by email [email protected].

