FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission is hosting information sessions on Orphan Sites.

The information sessions are for landowners that have orphaned well sites, how they are identified, how risk is managed and how they are restored.

Wednesday, April 24th, 2019, from 6:30 pm to 8 pm at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

For more information on the sessions email; [email protected] or call 250.794.5200