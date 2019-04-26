10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, April 26, 2019
News

The Brown Bag Sessions with The Forge

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Forge, made up of a partnership between the Community Development Institute of UNBC and the City of Fort St. John is hosting free Brown Bag Lunch Sessions as an opportunity to get information that can help in your work, business or volunteer activities.

All sessions are free and require an RSVP to attend. The Forge is located at; 9904 94th Street, Fort St. John. Contact; [email protected] or call; (250) 261-9917

Brown Bag Lunch Session: An Aging Population = Business Opportunities

May 2, 2019 · 12:00pm

Marleen Morris, Co-director of the Community Development Institute a UNBC, will explore business opportunities associated with the growing seniors’ population in Fort St. John. Drawing on findings from the Fort St. John Community Profile and the Age-Friendly Assessment and Action Plan, this presentation will outline specific ways that Fort St. John businesses can benefit from being age-friendly.

Brown Bag Lunch Session: Immigration = Business Opportunities
May 3, 2019 · 12:00pm
Marleen Morris, Co-director of the Community Development Institute a UNBC, will highlight the business opportunities that are emerging with increasing immigration to Fort St. John. Learn about ways to benefit from welcoming and serving this rapidly growing segment of the population.

Brown Bag Lunch Session: Intergenerational Communication
May 8, 2019 · 12:00pm
Featuring; Cheryl Montgomery, Executive Director of the Fort St. Jon & District Chamber of Commerce
Never before has communication changed so much in such a short period of time. From a generation that grew up with the telephone, to one that communicated through email, to one that posts on Instagram. Modes of communication and the stereotyping which can lead to workplace conflict. This session will explore the generational differences in communications and offer practical advice on how to bridge the gap.

