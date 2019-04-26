The Brown Bag Sessions with The Forge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Forge, made up of a partnership between the Community Development Institute of UNBC and the City of Fort St. John is hosting free Brown Bag Lunch Sessions as an opportunity to get information that can help in your work, business or volunteer activities.

All sessions are free and require an RSVP to attend. The Forge is located at; 9904 94th Street, Fort St. John. Contact; [email protected] or call; (250) 261-9917

Brown Bag Lunch Session: An Aging Population = Business Opportunities

May 2, 2019 · 12:00pm

Brown Bag Lunch Session: Immigration = Business Opportunities Marleen Morris, Co-director of the Community Development Institute a UNBC, will explore business opportunities associated with the growing seniors’ population in Fort St. John. Drawing on findings from the Fort St. John Community Profile and the Age-Friendly Assessment and Action Plan, this presentation will outline specific ways that Fort St. John businesses can benefit from being age-friendly. May 3, 2019 · 12:00pm Marleen Morris, Co-director of the Community Development Institute a UNBC, will highlight the business opportunities that are emerging with increasing immigration to Fort St. John. Learn about ways to benefit from welcoming and serving this rapidly growing segment of the population. Brown Bag Lunch Session: Intergenerational Communication