Wednesday, April 10, 2019
The city of Fort St. John is committed to Energy Literacy

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As the ‘Energetic City’ the city of Fort St. John staff have made a commitment to sustainable energy efficiency and conservation.

The city staff believe our energy is vital to the BC economy and for the energy needs of our citizens and because of that, they want to take a leadership role. By investing in energy efficient buildings, demonstrating green energy sources in their operations, and offering residents and businesses knowledge and resources to understand our energy needs today and for the future.

Inclusive to the above Council has made Energy Literacy a priority for a number of years, expresses Ryan Harvey, Communications Coordinator for the city of Fort St. John. The recent editorial distributed to the Toronto Sun was a continuation of that.

Harvey said, “We understand Fort St. John has a lot of natural resource experience and we understand the greatest resource is conservation, such as the Passive House and Micro Hydro Project.”

Extending Energy Literacy to outside publications is about the city sharing local knowledge to people locally and provincially, shares Harvey as he says, “It is huge to share our knowledge.”

With the energy sector providing a large economic benefit to the North Peace region and beyond. The industry brings tax dollars that provide local and provincial funds through taxation according to city staff.

The industry provides jobs and brings people to this community, allowing them employment and opportunity. They support our local non-profits and often offer their own community enhancement initiatives, city staff express this is important for the region this industry is sustained and encouraged.

For a link to the city’s Energy Literacy, CLICK HERE 

To read the most recent publication, CLICK HERE

Tracy Teves
