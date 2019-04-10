The Energetic Amazing Race coming to Fort St John on May 24

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be hosting The Energetic Amazing Race on May 24, 2019.

For this free event, participants will have the opportunity to solve clues, visit stops, complete tasks, and finish first to be crowned the champion of your division.

Each team must consist of two to six runners, with family and adult divisions available.

The race is all on foot, so be sure to wear your runners.

The Energetic Amazing Race will be taking place on May 24, 2019.

Check-in will start at the Pomeroy Sport Centre at 5:00 p.m., with the race starting at 6:00 p.m.

Preregistration for this event is required.

For more information, you can call 250-785-4592 ext.2 or email [email protected].