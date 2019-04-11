7.6 C
Thursday, April 11, 2019
News

The Literacy Societies – 3rd Annual Spelling Bee

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Saturday, April 13, 2019, the 3rd Annual Spelling Bee, sponsored by Accent Dental will be taking place at Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School.

The Fort St John Literacy Society is hosting the event that is open to any child in grades 1-7 from any school in the District, regardless if they have participated in a spelling bee before. There is no registration fee, yet each participant of the Spelling Bee is required to raise a minimum of $50 to enter the event.

This is an exciting opportunity for grade school kids to showcase their smarts and encourage excitement around learning.

The four categories of the Spelling Bee include;

  • Grade One
  • Grade Two and Three
  • Grade Four and Five
  • Grade Six and Seven

Accent Dental Centre is providing a 1st place prize of $500 per category. All fundraising proceeds will go to towards enhancing and expanding the ‘After School Homework Help Program’.

The Spelling Bee starts at 10 am and runs until 3 pm with a light lunch at 11:30 am.

For more information or to register please contact Taylor Mills, the Program Coordinator at [email protected] or 250-785-2110

Link to the FB Event, CLICK HERE

