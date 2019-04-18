ThriveNorth finalists have been chosen

TERRACE, B.C. – ThriveNorth has announced the 12 finalists who will compete in the final competition on May 7th, 2019 to pitch their business idea to a live panel of judges for a chance to win up to $10,000 to fund their vision.

Finalists are split into three categories that highlight overall business strategy and growth.

The following are the ThriveNorth 2019 ThriveNorth Business Challenge Finalists;

Best New Business (18-28): a business at any stage prior to launch or, within their first 12 months in business, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 28 – $10,000

Charlie Broome – The Mutty Paw (Fort St. John)



Baljit Singh – Countryside Pizzeria (Dawson Creek)

Cameron Bell – Farmer Cam Foods (Terrace)

Riley McNeice – Not So Shaggy (Prince Rupert)

Best New Business (29-39): a business at any stage prior to launch, or within their first 12 months in business, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 29 and 39 – $10,000:



Kristen Auger – Wâpikwanew Arts (Fort St. John)

Dannielle Young – Divine by Dannielle (Smithers)

Lucy Sager – All Nations Driving Academy (Terrace)

Katy Peck – Canadian Acres (Charlie Lake)

Best Growth Opportunity (18-39): a business currently in operations looking to expand through increased staff, new locations or new products and services – $10,000



Devrey Crossly – Whole Wheat and Honey Café (Fort St. John)

Katrina Slorstad – Imperative Recycling (Fort St. James)

Brittany Kinahan – Halo Athletic Apparel (Terrace)

Rachel Vowles – Mike 0 Farrier Company (Dawson Creek)

The final event is being held at the REM Lee Theatre in Terrace on May 7 and being hosted by Carolina de Ryk of CBC Daybreak North. The event will also be streamed on CFNR Radio, so people across BC can tune in to show support for the finalists.

In addition to online voting, all those attending the event will be able to cast their vote in-person for the business that they believe should win the additional $5,000 People’s Choice Award.

For more information on the event; CLICK HERE