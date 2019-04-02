ThriveNorth growing local aspiring businesses

TERRACE, B.C. – The ThriveNorth Business Challenge is an open competition for the Northern region of B.C. where young people aged 18-39 can showcase their business ideas and get the support they need to make them happen.

The Semi-Finalists have been chosen and will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges at the final event on May 7th in Terrace, B.C. for a chance to compete for a grand prize of $10,000 to go towards their business. There will also be a People’s Choice Award of $5,000.

ThriveNorth connects current and aspiring business owners, aged 18-39, to resources, financing and mentoring in order to inspire and support them as they launch and grow.

- Advertisement -

Speaking with Charlie Broome of The Mutty Paw in Fort St. John, she shares, being an entrepreneur is such a raw experience to put oneself through, to be selected as a semi-finalist provides a huge opportunity to grow and helped her realize what she is doing is not crazy.

“Even if I don’t win, the ThriveNorth business challenge has already proven to be very educational for me. I’ve been talking to a couple of other semi-finalists and it’s been nothing but positive experiences and the other two I’ve spoken with all say the same thing about the experience so far, we’re excited and honoured for the opportunity” said Broome

The following are some of the Semi-finalists that are in the South and North Peace Region;

Best New Business (18-28): a business at any stage prior to launch, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 28

Charlie Broome, The Mutty Paw (Fort St. John)

Baljit Singh, Pizzeria (Dawson Creek)

Best New Business (29-39): a business at any stage prior to launch, by an entrepreneur between the ages of 29 and 39

Katy Peck, Canadian Acres Farm (Charlie Lake)

John Lambert, Johnny’s Working Woodshop (Fort St. John)

Vincent van Wieringen, Your Plate or Mine (Fort St. John)

Kristen Auger, wâpikwanew (pronounced wah-pik-wah-new) (Fort St. John)

Best Growth Opportunity (18-39): a business currently in operations looking to expand through increased staff, new locations or new products and services

Rachel Vowles, Mile 0 Farrier Company (Dawson Creek)

Lesley Melville, Black Cats BBQ (Fort St. John)

Devrey Crossly, Whole Wheat and Honey Cafe (Fort St. John)

Crystal Behn-Dettieh, In Her Footsteps Authentic Dene Designs (Fort Nelson)

Through a five year partnership, ThriveNorth was launched in November 2014. Managed by Futurpreneur Canada and established by Youth Business International global which is a non-profit organization that supports international youth entrepreneurship initiatives.

Futurpreneur has been supporting young, emerging business owners for over 20 years.