10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, April 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press TransAlta shareholders elect slate of directors despite activist complaints
Canadian PressEnergy News

TransAlta shareholders elect slate of directors despite activist complaints

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Power utility TransAlta Corp. shareholders shrugged off the interventions of a U.S. activist investor and elected the company’s preferred slate of directors at its annual meeting.

All 12 recommended directors were endorsed by shareholders, including Harry Goldgut and Richard Legault, nominees put forward by Brookfield Renewable Partners whose election was a condition of its $750-million partnership deal with TransAlta.

New York-based Mangrove Partners launched a lawsuit in Ontario earlier this week to try to derail the deal after it filed and then withdrew a request for the Alberta Securities Commission to delay the annual meeting and require a separate vote on the partnership.

- Advertisement -

Mangrove claims the deal was rushed, failed to properly consider other options and puts the interests of the board ahead of the interests of the shareholders.

TransAlta CEO Dawn Farrell has defended the Brookfield deal as good for shareholders and insisted the company thoroughly investigated other options before signing.

Mangrove and an entity controlled by Bluescape Energy Partners had agreed to join forces to employ their combined 10.1 percent ownership of TransAlta to force change but then ended the partnership. Mangrove says it owns about 7.1 percent.

TransAlta has said it plans to spend $350 million of the Brookfield investment to speed its coal-to-gas power generation transition strategy in Alberta and will use up to $250 million to buy back shares over three years.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleEast Bypass Road to be called Northern Lights Drive
Next articleTeam Tardi falls to Team Mouat in hard-fought game four of 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Kenney meets caucus, says election win already rippling through Alberta economy

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta's incoming premier, Jason Kenney, met with his caucus Friday and told members that their United...
Read more
Canadian Press

An Alberta refinery could help with squeezed gas supply in B.C.: Premier Horgan

Canadian Press -
LANGFORD, B.C. - British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Alberta may be the best place to boost refining capacity...
Read more
Canadian Press

B.C. offers businesses and homeowners more money to save energy, cut emissions

Canadian Press -
LANGFORD, B.C. - British Columbia's government has announced it's boosting incentives to help homeowners and businesses save energy and...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is holding their 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase, on May 4, at Dr. Kearney...

B.C. offers businesses and homeowners more money to save energy, cut...

Team Tardi falls to Team Mouat in hard-fought game four of...

TransAlta shareholders elect slate of directors despite activist complaints

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.