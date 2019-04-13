-0.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, April 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
U.S. President Donald Trump shows his signature on an executive order on the Keystone XL pipeline on Tuesday. Photo by Evan Vucci/The Associated Press
Home Canadian Press Trump wields presidential power on energy projects such as stalled Keystone XL
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Trump wields presidential power on energy projects such as stalled Keystone XL

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump is eager to jump-start energy projects such as the TransCanada Keystone XL oil pipeline, and he’s taken action to assert executive power over such infrastructure.

The president last month issued a new permit for the stalled Keystone project, which would move Alberta crude to U.S. refineries, insisting it’s an exercise of presidential authority that’s not subject to judicial review.

And Trump has now signed another order clarifying the president alone has authority to issue permits for cross-border projects such as pipelines.

- Advertisement -

A third order makes it harder for states to block pipelines and other energy projects on the basis of environmental concerns.

Taken together, the actions are a broad assertion of presidential authority that reverses more than 50 years of practice.

Pipeline opponents have already asked a federal court to strike down Trump’s new permit.

William Buzbee, a constitutional scholar and professor at Georgetown University Law Center, noted the action came after another judge ruled against Trump.

“This is somewhat dumbfounding, the idea that a president would claim he can just say, ‘Never mind, I unilaterally call a do-over,”’ said Buzbee.

In November, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled the Trump administration did not fully consider potential oil spills and other impacts when it approved the pipeline in 2017.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleInconnu held last home meet of the year last weekend

RECENT STORIES

News

YRB to perform cleaning on Taylor Bridge starting April 15

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace have announced that they will perform cleaning on the Taylor...
Read more
News

1st Annual Northern Seed and Garden Supply Exchange this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NEAT's Northern Co-hort will be holding the 1st Annual Northern Seed and Garden Supply...
Read more
News

Achievers Toastmasters Club celebrating 25 years of leadership and communication

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Achievers Toastmasters Club is celebrating 25 years of leadership and communication as a...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Achievers Toastmasters Club celebrating 25 years of leadership and communication

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Achievers Toastmasters Club is celebrating 25 years of leadership and communication as a non-profit organization in Fort St....

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in break-and-enter

Hasn’t campaigned with federal leader: NDP’s Notley says her focus on...

Resource Municipalities Coalition met with Premier and Cabinet Ministers

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.