NewsRegional

Tumbler Ridge RCMP seeking public assistancein locating two men wanted in connection with multiple crimes

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Tumbler Ridge RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted in connection with multiple crimes.

Wanted is Reece Allen Joseph Woods and Randolph George Sklapsky.

Woods is wanted for:

  • Kidnapping
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Aggravated assault
  • Forcible confinement
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Careless Use of a firearm
Woods is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 29 years of
  • 5’ 9
  • 150 lbs
  • Blue eyes
  • Brown Wavy Hair

Sklapsky is wanted for:

  • Kidnapping
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Aggravated assault
  • Utter threats
  • Forcible confinement
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Careless Use of a firearm

Sklapsky is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 45 years of
  • 5’ 11
  • 200 lbs
  • Blue eyes

If either man is seen, the RCMP is warning the public not to confront them. If located, you are asked to call the Tumbler Ridge RCMP immediately at 250-242-5252 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

