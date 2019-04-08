Tumbler Ridge RCMP seeking public assistancein locating two men wanted in connection with multiple crimes

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Tumbler Ridge RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating two men wanted in connection with multiple crimes.

Wanted is Reece Allen Joseph Woods and Randolph George Sklapsky.

Woods is wanted for:

Kidnapping

Assault with a weapon

Aggravated assault

Forcible confinement

Pointing a firearm

Careless Use of a firearm

- Advertisement -

Woods is described as:

Caucasian male

29 years of

5’ 9

150 lbs

Blue eyes

Brown Wavy Hair

Sklapsky is wanted for:

Kidnapping

Assault with a weapon

Aggravated assault

Utter threats

Forcible confinement

Pointing a firearm

Careless Use of a firearm

Sklapsky is described as:

Caucasian male

45 years of

5’ 11

200 lbs

Blue eyes

If either man is seen, the RCMP is warning the public not to confront them. If located, you are asked to call the Tumbler Ridge RCMP immediately at 250-242-5252 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.