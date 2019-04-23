Tumbler Ridge woman $10 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 jackpot

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – A Tumbler Ridge woman is $10 million richer after matching all six numbers in the April 3 Lotto 6/49 jackpot draw.

Longtime Tumbler Ridge resident, Vivienne Mills, says she cannot wait to share the life-changing money with her two children and four grandchildren.

“I want to set the kids and the grandkids up right away. We’re looking forward to paying off our grandkids’ education, their student loans and helping them buy a house.”

Mills says she could not believe her eyes when she first got the notification of her win on PlayNow.com.

“I got an email notification saying I won a prize. I was expecting to see a free ticket, maybe a dollar. Then I saw a lot of zeros and thought I was seeing things so I woke up my husband and asked him to look.”

After a trip to the local store, Mills confirmed that she had won the life-changing $10-million jackpot prize, saying she has been buying tickets on PlayNow.com for the past two years.

“I’ve been buying tickets on PlayNow.com for the last two years. I always say that if I win, I win, and if I don’t, I don’t. My husband was shocked. We’re both still shocked.”

Mills says her priority is to share the winnings with family but admits that she is also planning something special for herself.

“Well, I’d like to buy a new car. “Right now we have a truck, and it’d sure be nice to have a smaller car that’s easier to get into parking spots!”