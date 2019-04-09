13 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]iccity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press U.S. activist investors seek regulatory order delaying TransAlta annual meeting
Canadian PressEnergy News

U.S. activist investors seek regulatory order delaying TransAlta annual meeting

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – U.S. activist investors trying to force operational and board of directors changes at TransAlta Corp. are asking regulators to call a hearing into its upcoming annual general meeting.

In response, TransAlta chairman Gordon Giffin says in a news release the applications are “inappropriate, unwarranted and without merit.”

American firms Mangrove Partners and Bluescape Energy Partners, who together hold about 10 per cent of TransAlta’s shares, say in a news release they are asking the Alberta and Ontario securities commissions to force a delay in the upcoming April 26 meeting until at least June 1.

- Advertisement -

The Calgary-based power utility announced two weeks ago that Brookfield Renewable Partners and its institutional partners had signed a $750-million deal to invest in the company’s hydro assets, adding Brookfield would also purchase shares to increase its stake to nine per cent.

The arrangement is to be voted on at the upcoming meeting but the U.S. firms charge shareholders face “coercion” because the transaction is linked with the election of management’s director nominees.

Mangrove and Bluescape say they want the regulators to make acceptance of the deal conditional on results of a vote of shareholders not having an interest in the Brookfield transaction, thus excluding Brookfield.

The U.S. investors say the Brookfield deal was “rushed” and prevents TransAlta from looking at potential better options.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articlePrince George RCMP search for two suspects wanted in shooting investigation
Next articleNorth Peace Pregnancy Care Centre holding Easter Giving Tree

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

JERA enters Heads of Agreement with Diamond Gas International to purchase LNG from LNG Canada Project

Scott Brooks -
TOKYO, JAPAN - JERA Co., Inc. has announced that it has entered into a Heads of Agreement with Diamond...
Read more
Canadian Press

Bill C 69 given a rough welcome at Calgary Senate committee hearing

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A federal bill to change the way Ottawa assesses major energy projects is getting a rough...
Read more
Canadian Press

‘Ticking time bomb:’ Alberta group wants aging oil wells to be election issue

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A coalition of Alberta landowners, researchers and former regulators say it could cost as much as...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

U.S. activist investors seek regulatory order delaying TransAlta annual meeting

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - U.S. activist investors trying to force operational and board of directors changes at TransAlta Corp. are asking regulators to call a...

Prince George RCMP search for two suspects wanted in shooting investigation

Save-On-Foods set to open this week in Dawson Creek

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Horgan fails to deliver...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.