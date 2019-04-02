2.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Alberta UCP leader Jason Kenney speaks with workers at Total Energy Services in Leduc Alta. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Home Canadian Press UCP's Kenney promises to cut approval times in half for energy projects
Canadian PressEnergy News

UCP’s Kenney promises to cut approval times in half for energy projects

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

TURNER VALLEY, A.B. – Leader Jason Kenney says a UCP government in Alberta would reduce wait times on energy projects to try to make them the fastest in North America.

Kenney says approvals for oil wells currently take 1 1/2 year, which he says places Alberta far behind Saskatchewan and U.S. jurisdictions and puts the province at a competitive disadvantage.

He says if his party were elected April 16, he would set up legislated targets to cut wait times and would publish data to update progress.

- Advertisement -

The goal would be to cut timelines in half and eventually make them the shortest in North America.

Speaking in Turner Valley, Kenney also said his government would guarantee in law that once a well was given a permit, royalties taken from it wouldn’t change for the life of the project.

He said his government would intervene at all National Energy Board hearings that affected Alberta’s oil and gas interests.

The UCP leader said higher business costs under Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, coupled with proposed changes on tanker shipments and federal energy approvals, have undercut an industry looking to dig out from a global drop in oil prices.

“We’re going to restore investor confidence and send a message to all of those companies that have fled the (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau-Notley alliance that we are turning the situation around and we are open for business again,” Kenney said Tuesday.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleMotorcyclist invloved in single vehicle crash near Wonowon
Next articleFort St John man dies at bridge construction site

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Oil storage firm Gibson Energy sells trucking assets to grow terminal core

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Gibson Energy Inc. says the sale of its trucking arm means it has completed all of...
Read more
Canadian Press

Cenovus asks investors to vote against emissions target motion at annual meeting

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Oilsands producer Cenovus Energy Inc. is recommending investors at its annual general meeting vote against a...
Read more
Energy News

Hundreds of people turn out for first Caribou meeting in Chetwynd

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - The first Caribou Recovery meeting happened Monday in Chetwynd and hundreds of people attended.Estimates put close...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John man dies at bridge construction site

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A construction worker was fatally injured at a bridge construction worksite last week north of Fort St. John.According to...

UCP’s Kenney promises to cut approval times in half for energy...

Motorcyclist invloved in single vehicle crash near Wonowon

Huskies heading off to 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.